Marine Companies To Share €2.4m

16 Jan 2019 | 11.14 am

The Marine Institute is to pay €2.4m in public funding to 12 marine companies over the next three years to fund research and innovation in Ireland’s ocean economy.

Twelve grants of up to €200,000 will go to individual companies and company-led consortia to support R&D and the development of new technologies in key growth areas such as marine engineering, renewable energy and the blue bio-economy. All 12 companies will work in collaboration with five universities.

Marine minister Michael Creed said: “Ireland’s blue economy continues to grow and develop in line with the targets of the national integrated marine plan, Harnessing Our Ocean Wealth. Indigenous small and medium enterprises are identifying new commercial opportunities across a range of sectors which can lead to economic growth and new jobs.

“These industry-led awards provide the opportunity for companies to build their R&D capacity and to innovate towards new products and processes. I look forward to seeing the 12 successful companies develop and grow their businesses with the support of this significant public investment funding.”

Chief executive Dr Peter Heffernan added: “ Job creation in the marine sector is increasing as a result of such investment and Irish marine companies have built an excellent reputation internationally for innovation and best practice. The 12 companies receiving funding through this funding call have demonstrated the demand and capability to fuel further growth through marine research.”

The Institute’s National Strategy is available here. The full list of successful applicants is: