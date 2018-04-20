20 Apr 2018 | 09.33 am

Big Red Cloud CEO Marc O’Dwyer claimed the title of CEO of the Year in this year’s Business All-Star Awards, which were announced yesterday (April 19).

O’Dwyer’s firm, which provides accountancy software, was also selected as one of the All-Star Brands of the Year in the competition. The event took place at the All-Ireland Business Summit in Croke Park.

The Business All-Star programme is an annual competition designed to identify and recognise Irish companies and individuals that have distinguished themselves in the conduct of their business over the last 12 months.

O’Dwyer took ownership of Big Red Book in 2001, before reorganising the business. “I am absolutely honoured and humbled by the win,” said O’Dwyer.

“Obviously, for any CEO to be effective they must have a good team of people around them and I definitely have that. The Brand of the Year selection for the company is testament to the hard work my Big Red Cloud team put in day in and day out.”

O’Dwyer launched Big Red Cloud, the online version of Big Red Book, in June 2012, He continues to run both Big Red Book and Big Red Cloud.

The Business All Star Awards was divided into 21 categories, ranging from All-Stars New Business to All-Star Innovative Business. Winners in each category are designated with All-Star status and are presented as a standard or benchmark to be equalled or exceeded.

The 2018 All-Star Judging panel was chaired by Dr. Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School, University of Limerick, who was supported by a panel of industry experts.

Starting with 300 delegates at the inaugural All Ireland Business Summit in 2015, 2018 saw 1,000 business leaders, CEOs, directors and entrepreneurs attend the event in Croke Park. Speakers included Supermac’s founder Pat McDonagh.