Maples Sponsoring Gallery’s Creative Space

11 May 2018 | 09.27 am

Law firm Maples and Calder has agreed a three-year deal with the National Gallery of Ireland to sponsor the Creative Space in the gallery’s atrium.

“We are particularly pleased to support the gallery’s Creative Corner, where families can come to enjoy the wonderful space the gallery offers, encouraging young minds to explore and stretch their creative potential,” said managing partner Nicholas Butcher.

“Supporting this world class cultural institution underscores our commitment to investing in and connecting with our community.”

Gallery director Sean Rainbird added: “We are building our Corporate Partnership programme to assist in the longer term development of our programmes. Maples and Calder has become the first legal firm to join us as Partners. Their great support means that we can invest more widely in our programmes to engage and inspire people of all ages in our national collection of art and visiting exhibitions.”

Photo: Sean Rainbird (left) and Nicholas Butcher