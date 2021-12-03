Maples Announces New Managing Partner

03 Dec 2021 | 10.03 am

Law firm Maples Group has announced the appointment of Peter Stapleton as the new managing partner of its Irish office.

He succeeds Nicholas Butcher, who is retiring from the firm after 18 years, six of which he spent as managing partner of the Dublin practice.

Stapleton, a UCD graduate who was formerly a partner in Dillon Eustace, has led the Funds & Investment Management practice in Dublin over the past six years. “Peter is widely recognised as one of the best financial services lawyers in Europe,” the law firm stated.

Stapleton commented: “I am certain that we can build on our collective success by continuing to provide world-class legal and financial services solutions to our clients so they can benefit from our extensive global resources and capabilities.”

Butcher added: “We have been preparing for this day for a number of years and I am confident that Peter will continue to enhance and strengthen the leadership team in Dublin. His extensive experience ensures that he is extremely well-positioned to take on this role.”

The firm says that Eimear O’Dwyer and Adam Donoghue have been appointed as co-heads of Stapleton’s funds role. Following Edward Miller’s retirement, Colm Rafferty now heads up the corporate practice in Ireland, a role he previously shared with Miller.

Photo: Peter Stapleton (right) and Nicholas Butcher