Maples And Calder Now Just Maples

28 Jan 2019 | 11.54 am

Maples and Calder and MaplesFS have consolidated their offerings under a single brand, now called the Maples Group.

The group spans the international law firm active in Ireland, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Jersey and Luxembourg, and a global fund administration and fiduciary services arm.

Global managing partner Alasdair Robertson commented: “The rebranding of our businesses underscores our commitment to a full service offering of the highest standards for our clients.

“We will continue to deliver excellence across all lines of our business and the rebrand will not impact the way that we service our clients, who can expect the same partnership-based approach and tailored solutions to which they have become accustomed.”

The company stated that the new logo (pictured) “reflects its ethos of fusing local and global expertise to work together seamlessly in a collaborative and integrated way, alongside the diversity of its people, services and geography”.

Maples Group employs over 1,800 people in 17 international locations.