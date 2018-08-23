Maples And Calder Announces New Partner

23 Aug 2018 | 08.46 am

Law firm Maples and Calder has appointed Callaghan Kennedy as partner while Mary O’Neill is firm’s new of counsel in the Dublin office.

Kennedy joined Maples and Calder as a trainee in 2009 and upon qualification in 2012 he joined the firm’s Finance team. He advises arrangers, managers, investors and issuers on a wide range of finance, debt capital markets and structured finance transactions.

Kennedy focuses particularly on structured products, such as CLOs and other asset backed securitisations, commodities, utilities, marketplace lending and other alternative asset class financings, as well as on repackagings and other programme issuers.

Mary O’Neill joined the firm in 2014 and advises on a range of aviation finance transactions. Her expertise includes advising financial institutions, investors, operating lessors and airlines in connection with aircraft sales and purchases and on operating and finance lease structures, as well as a range of financing solutions including tax efficient leasing and export credit agency facilities.

Photo: Callaghan Kennedy and Mary O’Neill