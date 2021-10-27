Map Your Bike Ride To Win A Prize

27 Oct 2021 | 08.24 am

Dublin cyclists who use the city’s Cycling Buddy app will be able to win prizes over the next month in a contest sponsored by Virgin Media Business and Smart Dublin.

The ‘Virgin Media Business Cycling Challenge’ asks participants to record at least one cycle trip on the Cycling Buddy app between the October 26 and November 21, with spot prizes including accessories such as Lazer Compact helmets, Grip Grab waterproof gloves, Bookman Curve lights, or a front and U lock Kryptonite Keeper.

There will also be a grand prize of a Tern Link C8 Folding Bike for one winner at the end of the competition, with €250 vouchers for Rothar bike shop for the second and third place winners.

Director of business Aidan D’Arcy said: “Virgin Media Business is an advocate for cleaner and more sustainable ways for people to get around, and partnering with Smart Dublin and their Dublin Cycling Buddy app reinforces our commitment to promoting healthier and more environmentally friendly modes of transport, as many of us start returning to our places of work and education.”

Cycling Buddy product lead Jan Nykl added: “The support of Virgin Media in this challenge would be great in promoting our bike-friendly routing functionality for Dublin residents. Especially those thinking of cycling for the first time. It could be the first step in nudging others to adopt the bicycle in their daily commutes.”

The app was introduced earlier this year, created to help Dublin residents and visitors to plan a cycling route safely and efficiently. Thanks to community feedback and the use of artificial intelligence, the recommended routes in the app should have reduced vehicle traffic, greater number of segregated cycle lanes and better road surface quality, Nykl commented.

Cyclists can sign up and join in here, and the full terms and conditions are here.

Photo (l-r): Mary Rose Burke, CEO Dublin Chamber of Commerce; Alison Gilliland, Lord Mayor of Dublin; Aidan D’Arcy; and Deirdre Kelly, Dublin City Council, Cycling Officer. (Pic: Brian McEvoy)