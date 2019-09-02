Manufacturing PMI In Negative Territory

02 Sep 2019 | 09.04 am

Manufacturing conditions in Ireland deteriorated for the third month running and at the fastest pace in almost six-and-a-half years during August, according to AIB’s Manufacturing PMI.

The seasonally adjusted PMI for August was 48.6, down from 48.7 in July. The 50.0 mark in the PMI represents no change.

Panellists attributed the fall in total new orders to ongoing Brexit uncertainty which had negatively affected customer demand.

Sentiment among Irish manufacturers dropped from July to the weakest in three years as Brexit uncertainty weighed on optimism. Firms continued to predict output growth over the coming year, however. Expectations of increased customer orders, particularly from abroad, and new product investments were among the factors that supported optimism.

The AIB Ireland Manufacturing PMI is compiled by IHS Markit from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 250 manufacturers.

Inflows of work from abroad also decreased in August, for the third time in the past four months. Manufacturers stated that weaker UK orders stemming from ongoing Brexit uncertainty was the principal factor behind reduced export sales.

Manufacturing output fell for the second month running during August. The rate of decrease was solid but eased from July. Anecdotal evidence from panellists indicated that they had reduced production in line with lower demand levels.

A number of survey respondents commented that a lack of sales had led to a rise in post-production inventories. As a result, stocks of finished goods among Irish manufacturers rose for the third month in a row during August.

In line with the fall in both pre-production inventories, purchasing activity decreased in August for the fourth consecutive month. The rate of contraction was the fastest since September 2011.

Business Optimism

In a separate survey, BDO’s Quarterly Optimism Index has found business optimism levels down 11% from the same quarter last year.

Around two thirds of Irish businesses believe that Brexit will have a negative impact on their business, while a quarter expect to report lower levels of business activity compared to the same quarter last year.

Carol Lynch (pictured), a partner in BDO Ireland’s Customs and International Trade Services department, commented: “Although we are still unsure about the full impact Brexit will have, one certainty is that once Britain leaves the EU there will be a requirement for exporters and importers to make declarations and pay customs duties. This will involve costs for customs compliance and additional costs associated with potential delays at borders.

“Recent reports on warehousing space reaching near-capacity provides some insight into the levels of readiness among larger businesses in Ireland, but disruption to trade agreements will be an issue that will affect businesses of all sizes in Ireland, not just those who have warehousing space to stockpile product.

“We are advising clients to analyse their supply chains and business strategy, so they can isolate their exposure. Examining the supply chain to reduce the potential negative impact of Brexit on your business and alleviating costs associated with this are the first steps every business should make when examining the potential Brexit impact.”

The BDO report finds that the trend towards higher prices has continued, with mid-sized businesses, businesses based outside Dublin and those in the retail and wholesale trade driving this increase. The figures show that one-third of Irish businesses are now charging higher prices than in the same quarter last year.

Employment levels have remained steady, with three out of four businesses maintaining the same staff numbers as this time last year. Job growth levels remain almost identical at businesses both in and outside Dublin.