Manufacturing Jobs Boost For Shannon

22 Jul 2021 | 09.48 am

Universal Display Corporation and materials company PPG are planning a factory in Shannon to manufacture materials used in OLED products.

The project is being part-funded by taxpayers through state aid from IDA Ireland. PPG, based in Pittsburgh, is the exclusive manufacturer of UDC’s Universal Pholed emitter materials.

Facility renovations and regulatory approvals at the site are expected to be completed in the next 12 months, so that operations can commence in 2022.

Director Austin McCabe said: “Our manufacturing expansion in Ireland allows UDC to strengthen its mission, which centres on enabling our customers and fostering the proliferation of energy-efficient OLED display and lighting applications in the consumer landscape.

“Together with our long-term partner PPG, this investment will expand the global manufacturing footprint for UDC’s proprietary phosphorescent emissive materials to meet the substantial growth forecast for the OLED market.”

PPG plant manager Gerry Cahill added: “This project will bring a broad spectrum of jobs to the region.”

Organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials are used in display screens and solid-state lighting applications.

Photo (l-r): Enterprise minister Leo Varadkar, IDA CEO Martin Shanahan, Austin McCabe and Gerry Cahill. (Pic: Maxwells)