Mandatory Quarantine For All Arrivals In Ireland

05 Feb 2021 | 08.44 am

Health minister Stephen Donnelly (pictured) has signed regulations introducing a system of mandatory quarantine for people arriving in Ireland from abroad. Breaches are subject to fines.

The quarantine instruction applies event to people who arrive in Ireland with a negative PCR Covid test.

Passengers who arrive from any destination must quarantine for 14 days at the address specified on their Passenger Locator Form, with penalties for non-compliance. These penalties are a fine of up to €2,500 or 6 months in prison, or both.

There are limited exemptions from quarantine for essential reasons, but only as strictly necessary. Exemptions include workers for repair and maintenance of critical infrastructure, professional sports players etc.

Anyone can leave the place of quarantine for a PCR Covid test. Arrivals in Ireland who are tested negative for Covid five days or more after their arrival in the country no longer have to quarantine.

For people arriving from Brazil or South Africa, there are no exemptions to break quarantine, except for emergency reasons.

Although Donnelly and his officials make no allowance for travellers arriving in Ireland with a negative Covid test, the regulations also extend the mandatory requirement for all arriving passenger to have a negative PCR test. It is an offence not to have evidence of this test.

Anyone who arrives without a negative PCR test clearance is required to take a test within 36 hours of arrival. It is an offence not to take the test.

The new regulations also include people who cross the border into the Republic from Northern Ireland.

The mandatory quarantine regulations are scheduled to expire on 5 March 2021.

• Click here to view the Statutory Instrument