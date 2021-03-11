Mandatory Carbon Targets For Origin Green Members

11 Mar 2021 | 11.15 am

Origin Green, the Bord Bia food and drink sustainability programme, has published new procedures and guidelines that put carbon emission targets on a mandatory footing for Origin Green members — Pathways to Net Zero.

Member companies will now go beyond reductions in energy-related emissions to a more comprehensive assessment of their entire carbon footprint, including value chain emissions which incorporates all indirect emissions associated with food manufacturing, such as freight, travel, and more.

Bord Bia is introducing the carbon emission target initially to Origin Green members with a turnover greater than €50m, and these must must conduct baseline assessments this year to determine emissions targets from 2022 onwards.

Their plans will be reviewed, monitored annually, and independently verified by international specialists Mabbett.

According to Bord Bia, interest among companies has been very high, and more than 200 registered to attend the ‘Pathways to Net Zero’ launch webinar on March 11.

Origin Green director Deirdre Ryan (pictured) said: “Accelerating the transition to a zero carbon economy by 2050 is required to avoid the catastrophic impacts of climate change. Business leaders are now shifting their focus from what is achievable to what needs to be done, and there has been increasing interest among Origin Green companies wishing to reduce emissions within their own operations and also along their supply chain.

“In developing the ‘Pathways to Net Zero’ framework, which sits alongside other key independently audited initiatives, we are providing Irish food, drink and horticulture businesses with the practical know-how not only to set ambitious carbon reduction targets but, more importantly, to make the changes necessary to achieve them.”

Almost 300 food and drink companies in Ireland are verified members of Origin Green, and are the source of 90% of food and drink exports. To date, these have set in excess of 2,400 sustainability targets. Over a five-year period — the duration of a firm’s sustainability plan — the manufacturers delivered an 11% reduction in energy use per unit of output and a 17% reduction in water use per unit of output.

The Pathways to Net Zero guidance document is available here.