Malone Group Opens Alberta Office

19 Jul 2018 | 09.54 am

Malone Group has launched in Canada further advancing its plans to expand internationally.

Group CEO Stephen Malone commented: “This represents the next step in our plan to double our headcount to over 200 people in the coming years. The synergies between our food, beverage and pharmaceutical services in Europe and energy expertise in North America provides a solid platform for the next phase of growth.

“These jobs will be created in all office locations and we invite CVs from process engineers, project managers, software engineers and safety professionals to hr@malonegroup.com.”

The company, established in Dublin in 1999, opened its first UK office in Warrington in 2012 and acquired two UK firms in 2017. A new UK office in Burton on Trent was opened earlier this year.

Stephen Malone expects turnover to top €12m in 2018.

Photo: Stephen Malone (second from right) and colleague Steve Thompson (right) with Alberta politicians Prasad Panda (left) and Jason Kenney.