Malaysia Takes Control Of Seized Superyacht

08 Aug 2018 | 11.15 am

Indonesia has handed over to Malaysia a $250m luxury yacht which was seized earlier this year as part of an international hunt for assets purchased with billions of dollars allegedly siphoned off from Malaysia’s sovereign fund, 1MDB.

Equanimity, 90 metres long and registered in the Cayman Islands, belongs to fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, and was handed over to Malaysian authorities at the Indonesian island of Batam. It arrived at Port Klang on yesterday.

Malaysia’s attorney general Tommy Thomas said the yacht was brought to Malaysia after legal treaties between Indonesia, the United States and Malaysia were activated. It was previously detained by Indonesia in February following a request by the US department of Justice.

The DoJ is investigating the alleged misappropriation of $4.5 billion from Malaysia’s state investment fund 1MDB by high level officials and their associates.

The US authorities believe that the funds used to purchase Equanimity (pictured) were siphoned off from MDB between 2009 and 2015. As well as the yacht, it is understood that the money was used to buy the rights to several Hollywood movies, including The Wolf of Wall Street.

Malaysia’s finance minister Lim Guan Eng said the government intends to take an inventory of items on the yacht and open it for public viewing before auctioning it for “the highest price”. The Malaysian government intends to use the sale of the yacht, which is valued at $250 million, to recover some of the funds lost in the scandal.

Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad ousted his predecessor and former protegé Najib Razak in an election in May, and immediately launched an investigation into 1MDB.

Money Laundering

The fund, founded by Najib, is at the centre of money-laundering probes in at least six countries, including the United States, Switzerland and Singapore. Najib has been questioned by Malaysian anti-graft officers and is barred from leaving the country. He has denied any wrongdoing related to 1MDB.

Launched in the Netherlands in 2014, Equanimity can accommodate up to 26 guests, as well as 28 crew members. It has an interior clad in marble and gold leaf, a spa and sauna, a 20-metre swimming pool, a movie theatre, a lift and a helipad.

Low’s whereabouts are unknown, but he has denied any wrongdoing through his lawyers, who described the handing over of the yacht to Malaysia as illegal and politically motivated.

“The Mahathir regime’s illegal act today, ignoring court rulings in legal proceedings in the US and Indonesia, prove he has no interest in a fair and just process,” Low stated.

The autocratic and neoliberal Mahathir returned to politics in 2015, having served several terms as prime minister and vowed to leave politics completely when he retired in 2003. His return was aimed specifically at removing then prime minister Najib Razak’s government from power.