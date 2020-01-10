Making Sense Of Form 11 Tax Return

10 Jan 2020 | 02.52 pm

SPONSORED CONTENT

Whether you are employed by a company or run your own business, you must comply with your tax obligations. To do this, you’ll need to register with Revenue and provide details of your income.

For employees whose tax is deducted at source through the pay as you earn (PAYE) system, this is relatively simple. However, for self-employed individuals, or those who have an additional source of income outside of PAYE, the process may not be as straightforward. You must complete a Form 11, but at 42-pages long and with several different sections, this process can be challenging.

To make sense of filing your return, this article looks at who should complete a Form 11 and what kind of information you will be required to provide.

Who should complete a Form 11?

Revenue state that you must submit a Form 11 if you are eligible to pay tax under the self-assessment system where your taxable non-PAYE income is more than €5,000 a year or your total gross income from non-PAYE sources is over €30,000. You’ll also need to file a Form 11 if you are the proprietary director of a company or their jointly assessed spouse or civil partner.

Although many of the people who qualify for self-assessment will be self-employed, there will also be many people who work for an employer but have additional income from other sources. This could be from property rental, dividends, or pensions, for example – all of which add to your non-PAYE income.

What information is required?

As a ‘chargeable person’ responsible for making your own assessment of tax due, you must complete Form 11 accurately. You’ll be asked about yourself, where you live, your nationality and marital status, as well as details of your income, and any tax reliefs or credits to which you are entitled.

Along with your name and date of birth, you’ll be asked whether you are resident/non-resident; ordinarily resident/not ordinarily resident; and domiciled or not domiciled, in Ireland. Your answers will determine the extent of your liability to pay Irish tax and may depend on how many days of the year you were in Ireland, so careful consideration is required.

If you are married or have a civil partner, you may want to transfer any unused tax credits to your partner by applying for joint assessment.

Will I have to provide detailed accounts?

If you are self-employed, you’ll report your income using the ‘Extracts from Accounts’ section. Although it’s not necessary to attach your full accounts of income and expenditure, be sure to keep records of all amounts received and paid out, as well as any sales and purchases. You’ll need to keep these for up to six years, as they could be requested by Revenue in the future.

Remember, you can offset trading losses from a prior year against profits. Capital allowances are also, deducted from your profit figure before tax and these deductions may reduce your tax liability.

What about income from other sources?

Many PAYE employees, as well as those who are self-employed, earn income from additional sources such as pensions or renting out property.

To calculate tax on any Irish rental income, you must report your gross rental profit, minus any allowable expenses. This could include any local authority rates, ground rents or maintenance and repairs. To offset your mortgage interest bill, you’ll need to register any properties you let with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB), and this must also be documented on Form 11.

Pensions are another source of income that must be listed on Form 11, including any pension lump sums you received during the year.

Where can I get help filing my Form 11?

You can download a Form 11 help sheet from Revenue for further clarification. If filing your Form 11 still seems daunting, however, consider enlisting a tax return specialist. Whether you’re self-employed, an employee with secondary income, a landlord, or a company director, Tax Return Plus offers useful advice and guidance to help you complete your Form 11 tax return accurately, efficiently, and on time.