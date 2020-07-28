Make Your IT An Asset, Not An Obstacle

28 Jul 2020 | 03.48 pm

SPONSORED CONTENT

A good IT system is vital for the success of any modern business. But often the people who run a company find that, far from helping technology is getting in the way of their job.

They are devoting valuable time to problems they don’t understand, or need to understand, and spending hours at meetings with IT staff who sometimes appear to speak a different language.

WestTech Technologies is an Irish owned full-service IT company that will manage the IT infrastructure so the business owner can focus on their core business. For a competitive monthly fee, WestTech will turn IT from an obstacle to an asset.

WestTech can provide complete hardware and software technology solutions for businesses of any size across Ireland and the UK. Its team of talented IT professionals will end the IT nightmares once and for all.

It is a one-stop-shop for all the IT requirements, ranging from project management and technical support to IT training and in-house IT technician placements. And WestTech Technologies can create tailored packages to meet a company’s exact requirements.

Remote Working

WestTech can offer clients remote working hardware and software bundles from Dell, Microsoft and other well-known brands, along with clear advice and guidance on the best software to let a business stay connected and work successfully as a remote team.

“IT is the foundation of every modern business,” says WestTech managing director Kenneth Scally (pictured). “We are here to provide the guidance, assistance and the on-going IT support you need. With your vision and our support, success isn’t far away.

“Remote working has taken on huge importance for many businesses since the outbreak of Covid-19. WestTech Technologies understands remote working and the benefits and challenges that come with working remotely and with managing a remote team.”

The majority of WestTech’s staff work from home – and not just because of the Covid pandemic. The company believe it is important to support a proper work-life balance for their employees.

According to Scally: “WestTech is planning to set up some new office bases around the country and are seeking to recruit talented freelance and part-time staff as we grow, particularly in Network Engineering and Technical Support. If that interests you, please visit https://westtech.ie/careers/

Prior to setting up WestTech, Scally was an award-winning sales professional in global tech and he has a huge affection for the industry. “Culture means everything to us in our business – we are all about doing good and doing well,” he says. “Ultimately, after Covid, we want to be able to do a bit of good in the world starting with our charity element.”

• For more information, contact WestTech’s Dublin office on 01 437 8306 or email: sales@westtech.ie