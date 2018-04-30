Majority Of Large Firms Now Have Brexit Plans

30 Apr 2018 | 11.08 am

An Ibec survey has revealed that a majority of large companies are now actively engaged in contingency planning for the UK’s exit from the EU, despite the massive uncertainties that remain, and that more than a fifth already have Brexit plans in place.

The survey of 250 companies showed that half the respondents expect to have contingency plans finalised within the next few months. But it also indicated that business remains deeply concerned at the trajectory of talks and are planning for all eventualities.

The issues of most concern are customs and certification barriers (the top concern for 20% of companies), future regulatory divergence (13%), and exchange rate volatility (13%).

Chief executive Danny McCoy (pictured) said: “Business is actively working to support an outcome that delivers close EU-UK alignment into the future, but major obstacles exist. The type of EU-UK free trade agreement that currently seems likely would amount to a significant deterioration of the current economic relationship and would come with a heavy economic cost.

“It is crucial that a deal guaranteeing no hard border with Northern Ireland is significantly advanced over the coming weeks. Political commitments must now be given full legal force.

“The best way of avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland, and between the wider EU and UK, is for the UK to remain in a customs union, and for far-reaching regulatory alignment to continue. It is vital that the political obstacles to this mutually beneficial outcome are overcome.”

The survey probed more deeply into how business perceives Brexit at present, and delivered some further interesting findings.

• Impact on business: Brexit is expected to affect exchange rate movements negatively for 47% of companies, the cost of custom compliance procedures with NI/GB (45%), pricing (32%), level of imports from the UK (31%) and on the value (29%) and volume of exports (27%).

A more positive than negative outcome is expected on the ability of respondents to win new inbound investment projects (20% positive impact, 7% negative impact), on investment plans in Ireland (19% positive impact, 14% negative impact) and on the sourcing of staff from the UK (16% positive impact, 10% negative impact).

• Contingency planning: Over one in five companies (21%) already have a contingency plan in place, while over half of companies (53%) are either working on plans or aim to work on a plan in the coming months.

Companies have focused contingency plans around new geographical markets outside of the UK (32%), diversification into new business products (25%), alternatives to transit of goods through the UK (25%) and sourcing strategies for materials (21%).

Those with a contingency plan in place had a greater focus on both increased investment into the UK (18%) and relocation of activity into the UK (15%) when compared to the overall response group, at 9% and 8% respectively.

• Brexit and the island: Three out of five (60%) respondents highlighted concern at the potential impact of increased custom and certification procedures on their business. Other issues of importance include the possible risk to stability through undermining the Good Friday Agreement (44%), the possible risk to all-island supply chains (43%), and increased competition from companies based in Great Britain (40%).