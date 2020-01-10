Major Regeneration Plan For Limerick Announced

10 Jan 2020 | 11.09 am

An ambitious urban neighbourhood plan in the heart of Limerick City has been announced after local stakeholders signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop a master plan for a 50-hectare site around Colbert Station.

The Land Development Agency, Limerick city and county councils, the HSE and CIÉ, which all own parcels of the site, will now embark on a design review leading up to the development of the master plan.

This will be led by the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland, and will involve setting up a panel of experienced practitioners of architecture, urban planning and development. Their analysis of the site will be the basis for future master-planning and development.

It will be chaired by David Browne, a former president of the RIAI and director at architects RKD.

The Land Development Agency was created in 2018 to open up state-owned land for development. The government has committed to capitalising it with €1.25 billion, and it is now active on nine sites that will accommodate around 4,000 homes.

Colbert Station is home both to rail and bus services in Limerick, handling 1.1 million rail passengers and 3.5 million bus journeys. It is already at the start of a €17m upgrade, with the just-completed €3.5m transformation of the station plaza.

LDA chair John Moran said: “The initiative at Colbert Station represents a significant step forward for us in delivering on our nationwide remit to help harness the growth potential of cities throughout Ireland.

“I am thrilled to see such ambition coming from our own team, the other stakeholders and signatories, to embark on a project of this scale. Its city centre location at Limerick’s main regional and intercity transport hub will show the value of and deliver a very desirable ‘transit-oriented development’.

“That form of development will be the key for the future to fostering cohesion and sustainable living in this new local community. Healthy living without car dependency can now become a reality for thousands of new residents in Limerick.”

Planning minister Eoghan Murphy added: “A key part of the work of the LDA is the delivery of social and affordable housing, and with the size and location of the site as well as the cooperation of local and national stakeholders, the development has the potential to significantly deliver on LDA goals by utilising the area not just for homes but also community spaces.”