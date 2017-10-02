Maguire Caulfield Browne Merges With Mazars

02 Oct 2017 | 12.32 pm

Mazars has merged with Limerick accountants Maguire Caulfield Browne, an established firm with expertise in audit, accounting, tax, corporate finance, business planning, corporate recovery, company secretarial, out-sourcing and wealth management.

Mazars has also appointed Galway-based Austin Sammon as a partner in Galway, following 16 years of experience with Big Four firm Deloitte and then as managing partner in a Galway city firm. Sammon will provide audit and business advisory services to large organisations and owner-managed businesses. He will advise companies at various stages, from high potential startups, those seeking to raise and renegotiate finance, to those in growth and at more mature stages of their life cycles.

Mazars managing partner Mark Kennedy said: “These developments are indicative of our ambition for the future. We are strongly committed to building on our established reputation and growing our footprint and client offering in the Mid-West and West.

“Maguire Caulfield Browne fits well with the overall culture of Mazars and we see this as a great opportunity to work with like-minded people. Clients of both firms will greatly benefit from this development as they gain access to an even greater range and depth of experience and skills.

“I am delighted with Austin’s appointment as partner in our Galway office, which reflects our expanding client base and significant growth experienced by our firm over the past 18 months. Being one of the fastest-growing professional services firms means that we can attract great talent.”

Following the moves, Mazars now has 25 partners in Ireland and more than 400 staff in Galway, Limerick and Dublin.