Magnet Plus Promises No Bots For Customers

30 Sep 2021 | 09.23 am

Newly unified telco Magnet Plus brings music to the ears of customers with a ‘no more bots’ promise, a guarantee that its ‘people-powered connectivity’ will mean you get through to a human in customer care.

The company is also introducing contract freedom on broadband products for new customers, along with a free VOIP telephone service for six months.

Magnet Plus is the new brand for sister companies Magnet Networks and AirSpeed Telecom. The two will now operate as a single entity following the acquisition of Magnet Networks last December by Speed Fibre Group, the owner of AirSpeed.

Magnet has also embraced hybrid working, and its team members can work from home for up to four days a week, with just one mandatory in-office day required, with the exception of essential workers whose role requires full time attendance.

Managing director John Delves (pictured) said: “Our sector is extremely conservative and isn’t very open to change. As a result, the industry has become extremely vanilla – will all the main operators behaving in exactly the same way.

“We’ve decided that customers deserve better and our plan is to totally revolutionise the way our industry does business. We’ve done our research and we know where the pain points are.

“Firstly, customer service from telecommunications companies is simply dismal. The existing players are obsessed with customer acquisition, but not with customer service and customers have come to expect nothing but underwhelming. We are going to change this.

“Secondly, we all continually hear stories of grindingly slow connection speeds. This is unacceptable, given the breadth of technology available today, and thanks to our extensive independent network and expertise, we will make this a thing of the past for our customers.”