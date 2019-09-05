Magnet Networks To Offer Fibre Broadband

05 Sep 2019 | 11.51 am

Magnet Networks is the latest communications company to become a SIRO reseller, offering fibre-to-the-building broadband in Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Cork, Drogheda and Dundalk.

Magnet’s managing director Stephen Brewer said: “Partnering with SIRO will allow us to provide best-in-class one gigabit per second broadband to customers. This partnership allows Magnet Networks to extend the reach of what is already Ireland’s largest connectivity network.

“The challenge in Ireland is to make pure fibre broadband available to as many businesses as possible, to enable them to do more with their business, and this where SIRO and Magnet Networks can make a difference.”

SIRO chief executive John Keaney added: “We have built a 100% fibre optic network covering 250,000 premises in 45 towns across Ireland, and we already have more than 45,000 domestic customers who are enjoying the best broadband experience in the country.

“This partnership means we are giving Magnet Networks the firepower to offer gigabit connectivity to their business and enterprise customers in Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Cork, Drogheda and Dundalk. When Magnet’s customers order SIRO they will get 100% fibre and nothing less.”

SIRO broadband is offered on an open-access basis to telecoms retailers. As well as Magnet Networks, the resellers are Vodafone, Digiweb, Sky, BT, Carnsore Broadband, Rocket Broadband, Kerry Broadband, eNet, Airwire, Pure Telecom and WestNet.

Photo: Stephen Brewer (right) and John Keaney