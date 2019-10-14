Magnet Launches Business VoIP Service

14 Oct 2019 | 10.46 am

Magnet Networks has launched a new VoIP telephony service for businesses. Called Magnet Talk, prices start from €10 per month to send calls via broadband.

Magnet Talk offers call facilities in offices or on mobiles via an app, and three-way conference calling. Upgrade packages include expanded features to support businesses up to contact centre level.

Magnet Talk is offering 1,000 super national minutes, which include mobile and landline calls in Ireland, the UK, the US and 18 other countries, including mobile calls to the US.

Magnet Networks is also offering a free phone number with Magnet Talk, as well as the facility for businesses to set up regional numbers in areas, even though they may be based elsewhere.

Stephen Brewer, MD of Magnet Networks, said that Irish businesses could save themselves almost €33m a year by unshackling their phone systems from the wall.

“There are 250,000 businesses in Ireland, the majority of whom are needlessly paying €20.96 per month to rent a phone line which is as relevant to modern business communications as a fax machine,” Brewer.

“Even if each business only had one line, that is €62.8m in rental a year – without one call being made. And yet technology is screaming at these companies to move with the times and unplug their business from the wall.”

According to recent research carried out by Magnet Networks, 54% of businesses in Ireland are with their current phone provider for more than four years.

“However, 89% of respondents say that a fixed monthly rate is very important to them when it comes to telephone costs, which is exactly what Magnet Talk gives them,” said Brewer.

“We have designed this for the business which hasn’t looked at their phone bill for four years and for financial managers who may not have been aware of the savings involved.”