Magnet App Helps Beat The Shutdown

01 Mar 2018 | 03.15 pm

A Magnet Networks app which enables employees to operate from anywhere has seen a 300% increase in daily usage in the past two days.

Over 2,200 Magnet users activated the company’s Voice app for the first time on Wednesday and Thursday, the company said, allowing them to completely replicate the office environment at home.

The app allows staff of a client company to access their desk phones from a remote location such as a mobile handset or laptop, and to make calls from the same office number.

“Twenty seven staff from our two call centres all worked from home on Wednesday and because they were using the app we didn’t miss one enquiry as businesses called about setting up the service,” said CEO Mark Kellett (pictured).

“Many of our client businesses already use the app widely in their sales teams, but with the current weather alerts companies were giving it to their entire staff to enable them to work from home. Once you turn on the app, your office phone stops ringing and your home or car becomes your workplace across an unlimited number of devices.

“In less than 90 seconds clients were able to set up an out of office message if they were closing, and for the majority who remained open they were able to get the app up and running in the same amount of time. We are the only main provider with an app that can let your desk phone be anywhere,” Kellett added.

Weather disruptions in the past five months have resulted in four business days lost to many companies. “The reality for businesses is that these events will become more common in the coming years,” said Kellett. The beauty of the app is that it is not just diverting calls, it takes your office phone system to any number of locations and to any laptop or handset. And because your phone system is still operating in the same manner, a business owner will still be able to get complete visibility and stats on all activity.”