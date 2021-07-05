05 Jul 2021 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

Design & Crafts Council Ireland launched its 2021 #MADELOCAL campaign this summer to showcase the work of Irish designers and makers and deliver a much-needed boost to a sector that has been so negatively affected by Covid-19.

Now in its second year, the campaign was launched by An Tánaiste and Minister for Trade, Enterprise and Employment, Leo Varadkar, TD and and Ireland’s top female jockey and Grand National winner, Rachael Blackmore, as well as DCCI Chair Andrew Bradley and DCCI CEO Rosemary Steen.

The #MADELOCAL campaign, developed by DCCI, is a nationwide initiative to highlight the many talented designers and makers and encourage consumers to buy, gift and wear Irish designed and Irish made crafts. This year the campaign has a new twist – the addition of a green heart-shaped fingerprint, signifying the uniqueness of the work, and the message Love Made Local — #LOVEMADELOCAL

DCCI developed the #MADELOCAL campaign last year to bring together the making community and the many small independent shops who support them. This proved very successful, with 40% of DCCI clients showing growth in 2020, and 8% level with their 2019 revenues. A bright note has also been a huge expansion in online selling both for the makers and the local shops, with Irish consumers making the effort to search and buy ‘locally’ online.

The Irish craft and design industry is a significant contributor to regional and rural economies. DCCI has over 3,000 registered client enterprises and engages with over 250 retailers across the country who specialise in authentic Irish products. There was a 15% decline in sectoral employment in 2020 and much will depend on the market over the next six months, which is why the #MADELOCAL campaign is so important for the sector overall.

To date over 1,100 craft brands and over 250 retailers have become actively involved in the campaign and participation is growing daily. They will all be displaying the distinctive blue branding in-store, in-studio and online.

Rosemary Steen, CEO of DCCI, commented: “With a second summer of staycations for many people, DCCI is encouraging everyone to purchase something from a local producer. With design and craft, people can buy something that has provenance and has a rich story. Supporting #MADELOCAL enables people to feel part of the meitheal that is contributing to the national recovery.”

As life returns to some level of normality, DCCI’s aim is that #MADELOCAL will encourage people to make a more considered purchase and opt for an Irish-made product when purchasing in the future, whatever the occasion. Throughout the campaign, consumers will be able to see the incredible range of quality products available across Ireland and easily identify where they can purchase them.

“We know from our market research that 87% of DCCI clients experienced a positive impact on sales following last summer’s campaign,” Rosemary Steen adds. “The design and craft sector is made up of primarily small and medium businesses who are agile and customer-focussed. It is this resilience which will help the sector to rebuild and thrive in the coming months and years.”

More information on Irish craft and design and details of where to shop for products that are #MADELOCAL can be found on the DCCI website at www.madelocal.ie, and by following #MADELOCAL and #LOVEMADELOCAL on social media.

Photo: DCCI’s Andrew Bradley (left), Rachael Blackmore, Leo Varadkar and Rosemary Steen (right), at the launch of the second annual #MADELOCAL campaign