Mackin Group To Create 120 Jobs

18 May 2021 | 10.28 am

Business services company Mackin Group has announced plans to create 120 jobs over the next 18 months.

Forty-five of the roles will be based at the company’s Cork headquarters and Dublin office, with the remainder of the jobs to be created at Mackin Group’s offices in Singapore and Shanghai, as well as in the US and the UK.

Mackin Group provides talent management and environmental health and safety services through its respective divisions Mackin Talent and Mackin EHS.

Mackin currently employs 145 people across 18 offices in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. Founded by Andy Mackin in 2004, Mackin Group started out providing health and safety training, and subsequently expanded to include environmental services consulting, helping companies get ISO accreditation and organising employee training.

Most recently, Mackin Group has expanded into staffing, providing recruitment, talent retention and workforce learning. The company said that the latest recruitment drive will support Mackin’s expanding client base in the tech sector, specifically in the social media space, SaaS, medtech and emerging technologies such as VR and AR.

Mackin Group opened a further six international offices in the last nine months, with Singapore opened in the past month. Two further offices are expected this year in Colorado, US and Sydney, Australia.

A finalist in last year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year competition, Andy Mackin worked in the Irish Naval Service for more than 20 years prior to founding Mackin Group.

Operating company Mackin Consultancy Limited booked a profit of c.€238,000 in 2019 and had net worth of €625,000 in 2019, according to its most recent CRO filings. The business is reporting turnover of €17m for 2020.

“Over the past few years we have seen substantial growth across both sides of our business. In Ireland alone, we have almost doubled in size every year for the last three years,” said Mackin.

“During the pandemic, we saw an increase in demand for both talent management and environmental health and safety services. How and where we work has changed fundamentally, with the long-term impact on the talent pool and the return to the physical office yet to be fully realised. Mackin is uniquely placed to respond to these demands.”

Photo: Andy Mackin with Mackin Group COO Fiona Donnelly (Pic: Darragh Kane)