M&A Review And Outlook From KPMG

18 Jan 2019 | 12.40 pm

Mergers and acquisitions are likely to run at or above last year’s levels through 2019, according to KPMG’s annual survey, with 87% of respondents expecting high levels of activity in a seller’s market.

Some of the key points emerging from the M&A Outlook survey are:

Almost two-thirds believe 2019 will continue to be a seller’s market with strong valuations and good availability of funding

The majority of respondents (75%) expressed concern that a no deal/hard Brexit will have a negative or neutral effect on deal activity in 2019

Debt continues to be the funding source of choice. Global and domestic private equity will also feature prominently

The technology, healthcare, and food & agribusiness sectors will be the most active sectors, consistently attracting global interest.

Nonetheless, 13% of respondents expect a reduction in the volume of deals this year.

KPMG’s M&A Outlook 2019 is based on research conducted in December 2018 among a cross section of

Ireland’s leading M&A executives and advisors, made up of indigenous private Irish (30%); corporate finance, legal and other advisors (29%); Irish PLCs (21%); private equity (13%),;and multinational companies in Irish markets (7%).

The imminence of the Brexit decision, with its wide-ranging impact on trade, border controls, cross border tariffs, the tax and regulation environment and foreign exchange markets, makes accurate forecasting and managing 2019 expectations challenging for the Irish M&A community, says KPMG.

Its survey indicates that 44% expect Brexit difficulties to depress activity, as against 34% last year.

“Conversely, many note the increased attraction for UK businesses to acquire Irish companies during 2019 as a defensive restructuring mechanism, and a means of de-risking in the context of regulatory and supply chain uncertainty. Similarly, 2019 may present a window for opportunistic Irish companies to acquire and build positions in the UK market through strategic acquisition,” says the report.

KPMG partner Mark Collins (pictured) commented: “In the five years that we have been conducting this survey, 2019 is undoubtedly one of the most difficult to predict. However, despite the various macro headwinds, our survey indicates sustained deal activity through 2019.

“M&A executives believe that, for the time being, it continues to be a seller’s market, having regard to strong valuations and access to funding. Depending on the strength of capital markets and sustainability of corporate earnings, this balance may shift towards buyers as the year unfolds. A carefully designed approach to M&A, now more than ever, forms a key plank in the strategic foundations of Irish business.”

The past year was buoyant for M&A, the survey shows. This reflected general confidence in the Irish economy, availability of funding at attractive terms and the re-emergence of M&A as a strategic imperative in corporate boardrooms.

Large Irish corporate deals through 2018 included Total Produce’s acquisition of 45% of the agricultural multinational Dole Food Company for US$300m, and Greencore’s disposal of its US operations for $1.1 billion. Other highlights during the year included the disposal of Adapt Pharma to specialty biopharmaceutical company Emergent BioSolutions for up to $735m.

Irish plcs such as DCC, Applegreen and Glenveagh utilised capital markets during 2018 to fund current and future acquisition pipeline. However, a number of planned IPOs in Q4 were shelved.

The Outlook report also notes private equity exits from initial investments, as funds refreshed their capital for the next round of activity.