M6 Motorway Finally Gets Extra Service Station

16 Sep 2019 | 04.07 pm

Circle K has opened the newest motorway services area on the M6 motorway between Junctions 7 and 8 outside Athlone. The company expects that the facility will cater for up to 20,000 motorists daily.

The Dublin/Galway motorway is notorious for its lack of service areas, and the new Circle K facility is on the Dublin side of Athlone.

In the past year, Circle K has unveiled new sites on the N7 at Kill North, Co. Kildare, and on the M11 at Gorey, Co. Wexford. Another new site is set to be opened on the M9 at Kilcullen, Co. Kildare next month.

The Athlone site (pictured), which will be open 24 hours daily, features a seated café area, WC changing and showering facilities, WiFi, a Fáilte Ireland tourist information point, and extensive parking for customers, including truck and coach spaces. A McDonalds restaurant will also be on site.

Circle K has 410 service stations across Ireland. Of these stations, 160 are owned by Circle K and 250 are owned by independent retail partners. The company also operates a large commercial fuels business, with over 20 depots and two owned terminals across the country.

Founded in 1951 in El Paso, Texas, Circle K is owned and operated by the Canadian company Alimentation Couche-Tard, which has 16,000 stores in 20 countries worldwide.