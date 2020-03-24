Lynk Taxis Pivot For Home Deliveries

24 Mar 2020 | 02.47 pm

With the taxi business suffering from a lack of customers, Dublin taxi booking app Lynk has launched a new ‘Lynk Delivery’ service.

The service sees Lynk drivers collect shopping from a wide range of businesses across the capital and deliver them direct to customers’ doors.

The company says move will help people in the local community who are unable to leave their homes to arrange delivery from their local stores, newsagents, chemists and other essential services.

Since restrictions related to Covid-19 were introduced, demand for deliveries of takeaways, groceries, medicines and even flowers has soared.

Local businesses can access the Lynk delivery platform or call directly to order a delivery. The business enters the customer’s name or order number, their delivery address and a contact number for the customer. Stores can also book multiple deliveries in a single delivery run.

Customers at home can organise a delivery from their local store by using the new “Delivery” feature on the Lynk app. With this process, shopping is ordered directly from a store’s website or over the phone.

Customers then open the Lynk app and set the pick-up address of the local store and the delivery address. Deliveries can also be booked for friends or relatives.

With a team of 2,000 drivers, Lynk aims to deliver within 30 minutes, and the delivery can be booked, paid for and tracked online.

Lynk says it supplies protective masks for drivers and is encouraging drivers to use latex gloves. Lynk estimates it has the capacity to deliver 250,000 deliveries per month.

CEO Noel Ebbs (pictured) commented: “Local businesses across Dublin are facing unprecedented challenges while consumers are struggling to get access to many basic goods. We’re working with a wide range of businesses including local grocers and pharmacies as well as dry cleaners and florists.

“Many businesses may not have had a delivery option in the past, but this is a simple solution that can ensure they stay connected to their customers and help us all get through the current crisis together without the need for complex integrations, downloads or contractual commitments.”

The Lynk app is available to download from the Apple and Playstore, while local stores looking to get set up can book or register here.