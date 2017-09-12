Lynk Adds 200 More Dublin Taxi Drivers

12 Sep 2017 | 02.03 pm

Lynk, the Dublin taxi network, has finalised three acquisitions across the capital, subsuming Penny Cabs in Lucan, Exchequers in north Dublin and Tallaght Express.

Lynk CEO Noel Ebbs (pictured) said: “We’re really pleased to have brought such reputable local companies fully into the fold at Lynk. We have been working with these firms and drivers for years and we have all seen the benefit of working together. So to be fully merged is a great success for us.

“As always our focus is to offer local people the best possible service and drivers the best opportunity and fairest system to make a good living, making these mergers a great achievement on all counts.”

According to Ebbs, 2,500 taxi drivers in Dublin now operate through Lynk, out of a total taxi driver population estimated at 8,000 in the capital.

Lynk has been the forefront in Ireland of developing online and app software that provides taxi drivers and consumers with an alternative to MyTaxi (formerly Hailo). Ebbs and fellow investors have rolled out the concept under the Riide brand in the UK and the US, and an updated app with better functionality is due to go live in October.