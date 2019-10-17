Luxury Nursing Home Opening In Foxrock

17 Oct 2019 | 12.42 pm

An art gallery with shows by visiting artists is among the facilities offered at a €36m luxury care home opening in November 2019 in Foxrock, Co Dublin.

The Four Ferns says it is the most expensive care home to have been built in Ireland, and its promoters say it will open against the backdrop of a critical shortage of care home facilities in the city, particularly in south Dublin.

Per week pricing starts at €1,315, rising to €1,850 depending on the service level.

Four Ferns is offering ‘turndown’ service, an à la carte restaurant, private dining with an executive chef, and a high-end room dining service. Spa treatments from an onsite beautician and a dedicated concierge service are among the array of lifestyle services for the facility’s elderly residents.

Four Ferns CEO Cillian Willis commented: “We have been determined to ensure The Four Ferns can enable people in the locality and surrounding area to stay in familiar surroundings, and to maximise real opportunities for meaningful social engagement.

“We would very much like to see this facility be accessible by all in the local community and whilst the facility has been largely set up to serve a private market, we hope to see its participation in the Fair Deal Scheme when it opens in early November.”

The facility was designed by Michael Freaney at Reddy Architects, and the building has a variety of different break-out and themed socialisation hubs, mostly running down the light tunnel that runs along the central spine of the building.

According to facility publicity, “residents are accommodated in five-star suites with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a formal Victorian courtyard garden and woodland trail. The building is permeated with a variety of different break-out and themed socialisation hubs, predominantly running down the light tunnel penetrating the central spine of the building.”