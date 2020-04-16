L’Oreal Helps Out Frontline Workers

16 Apr 2020 | 10.45 am

Cosmetics and beauty care company L’Oréal Ireland is donating 50,000 hygiene products and hand sanitisers to frontline healthcare workers, and a further 27,000 hand sanitisers to frontline pharmacy and grocery staff.

The global company has partnered with In Kind Direct and Blue Light Card to supply 40,000 hygiene and care products to frontline healthcare workers, including body wash, hand creams, conditioner, shampoo and skincare products, along with 10,000 containers of La Roche Posay hand sanitiser.

Independent pharmacies, Boots, and Dunnes Stores will receive 27,000 bottles of Garnier sanitiser gel for the use of their staff.

Managing director Vismay Sharma said: “The frontline healthcare workers and retail staff are doing an incredible job looking after the sick and providing essential products and services to communities. We feel honoured to be able to provide them with hand sanitisers and key hygiene products.

“We believe in the beauty of community and are proud to contribute to the needs of our heroic NHS and HSE staff, and those on the retail frontlines across the UK and Ireland.”

The company has also frozen the payments of its very small and small-size customers in its distribution network, including hair salons, until their businesses resume. L’Oréal Ireland says it has shortened its payment times to small suppliers that have been most exposed in this economic crisis.