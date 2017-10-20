20 Oct 2017 | 12.16 pm

Entrepreneur Lorcan Rossi has revived an extinct Irish Whiskey brand with the launch of DWD Whiskey.

The DWD Whiskey brand vanished 71 years ago in 1946. “The premature demise of DWD, founded in 1872, was described as a scandal at the time,” said Rossi. “At a time of renaissance in Irish whiskey, and having discovered the true story of DWD, it was a clear decision on our part to resurrect and redeem this iconic Irish brand.

“Our first release, the heritage edition, reflects the changes in emphasis and preferences over the decades. Our ambition has been to create a whiskey that reflects how the original DWD expressions would have evolved, with a quality worthy of the DWD name and legacy of its original founder, John Brannick.”

DWD is a blend of malt and grain whiskeys, double and triple distilled, aged between five and ten years and matured mainly in first-fill American oak Bourbon casks, with an emphasis on single malt for character and smoothness.

Priced at €48 a 70cl bottle. DWD has been launched in the Celtic Whiskey Shop on Dawson Street in Dublin and The Loop in Dublin Airport.

Rossi’s venture, Dublin Whiskey Distillery Company Ltd, raised €550,000 in February 2016,most of it coming from accountant Greg Sparks and his family. The company’s modest motto is ‘The Finest Whiskey in the World’ .