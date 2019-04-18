LogMeIn Plans Employment Expansion In Dublin

18 Apr 2019 | 09.04 am

LogMeIn, the remote connectivity provider which keeps raising its prices, has officially opened its new Dublin office in the Reflector Building on Grand Canal Dock.

According to the company, the new office will enable LogMeIn to establish a management decision-making centre in Europe, with plans to recruit an additional 200 people.

Chief executive Bill Wagner said: “LogMeIn is certain that by investing in growth-enabling infrastructure in Dublin, it is able to retain its focus on competitiveness and develop new products to continually help our customers.”

In the past year, LogMeIn has implemented very steep price hikes with its GoToMyPC product after acquiring it from Cisco.

LogMeIn Inc operates on a gross profit margin of 77% and boosted turnover by 22% through 2018 to $1.2 billion. The company’s operating profit margin is 22%.