Logistics Costs Are ‘Soaring’, Says FTAI

29 Aug 2019 | 09.52 am

A majority of articulated truck operators have been asked to pay and extra 5% for vehicle insurance in the past year, with logistics businesses experiencing overall increases in overhead expenses of c.6.5% in the same period.

A report prepared by the Freight Transport Association Ireland says that the possibility of a no-deal Brexit along with rising costs means that “logistics businesses are facing a challenging road ahead”.

General manager Aidan Flynn stated: “Logistics businesses are facing a challenging road ahead. To stay competitive, resilient and profitable in this uncertain economic environment, they must have a full understanding of their day-to-day operational costs. Our new Managers Guide to Distribution Costs 2019 will enable commercial fleet managers to benchmark their operating costs against industry averages.”

The average insurance cost for an articulated truck is €4,360.

The guide, produced in partnership with KPMG, BWG Group, ENPROVA and Analytiqa, compiled detailed information from contributors to understand how the costs of staffing, warehousing, operating vehicles, and haulage rates have changed. The survey questioned respondents from the haulage, logistics, distribution, manufacturing and retail sectors.

The full guide is available from Aidan Flynn at aflynn@ftai.ie.