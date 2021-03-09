Lockdowns Spark Surge In Gardening

09 Mar 2021 | 09.59 am

Covid lockdowns led increasing numbers of people up the garden path in 2020, as consumer spend on gardening soared. Research from Bord Bia shows that consumer spend on gardening hit a record €1.2bn through 2020, up by more than 50% compared with 2018.

Bord Bia reports that the gardening surge was driven by record levels of spend on garden products (+75% vs 2018) and outdoor plants (+51% vs 2018). However, all products measured recorded double-digit growth and total market spend is 14% higher than the previous record high reported in 2007/08.

The IPSOS Value of the Garden Market 2020 study for Bord Bia has been carried out biannually since 2001 using qualitative and quantitative research methods. The objective of the research is to provide Bord Bia with a measure of spend, source of product and motivation for purchase of amenity produce at a household and individual level.

According to the latest Bord Bia report, the biggest uplift in spend in 2020 was on garden products such as barbecue equipment, garden structures (such as sheds, trellising, and pergolas), garden accessories and other hard landscaping products as consumers rushed to build and redevelop new outdoor spaces.

Spend on herbs, fruit and vegetables for growing at home recorded its highest level since measurement began 20 years ago, as consumers became more concerned about sustainability, the environment and health as a result of Covid 19.

Spend on garden maintenance rose by 57% compared with 2018, while fresh cut flowers recorded a record market value of €75m. Carol Marks, horticulture sector manager with Bord Bia, said that the increased gardening activity in 2020 was down to Covid, amplified by a particularly warm and sunny spring.

“Additionally, the positive sense of wellbeing along with the recognition that our gardens, balconies and outdoor spaces were a safe place for gatherings, made the garden an even more important part of life during 2020,” Marks added.

Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia, said that there is a great opportunity now for the sector to harness Irish consumers’ newfound interest in the garden. “Our report outlines a number of areas of focus for the industry, including ways to engage the many new gardeners who have developed a keen interest in gardening, but have little knowledge or skills about where to start.

“In addition to regular insights, Bord Bia also provides a range of supports to the amenity horticulture market including horticultural grant schemes.”

Photo: Niamh Tully of Tully’s Nurseries in Dublin, with her children Caoimhe and Harvey (Pic: Fennell Photography)