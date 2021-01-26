Lockdown To Continue Through February

26 Jan 2021 | 06.11 pm

The government has decided to extend the current Level 5 lockdown until March 5 at the eaarliest, with new measures added to prevent non-essential travel.

Stopping short of requiring mandatory quarantine for all arrivals, the further measures include an increase in the fine imposed for breaching the rules on international travel, and increased Garda activity, including checkpoints at airports and ports, to enforce the rules.

As well, the regulation requiring a pre-departure negative PCR test for permitted travellers is extended to March 5.

Ministers stopped short of imposing two-week quarantine for international arrivals. Instead, mandatory quarantine at a designated facility will be required for passengers who arrive in breach of the pre-departure negative or ‘not detected’ PCR requirement.

Mandatory quarantine at a designated facility, most likely a hotel, will be required for anyone arriving from Brazil and South Africa. They will have to pay for the hotel stay themselves.

In other cases, passengers will be required by legal regulation, yet to be enacted, to quarantine at home. There will also be restriction of travel from South Africa, Brazil and other South American countries, including suspension of visa-free short-term visits, until March 5.

A government statement said the measures would also:

Place on a statutory and penal footing the advice to restrict movement and/or self-isolate at home for persons arriving from abroad, with minimal essential exceptions, with monitoring and enforcement

Ensure that the current travel regulations applicable to persons who travel to Ireland from overseas also apply in respect of passengers who route their journeys via Northern Ireland

Amending the Passenger Locator Form regulations to require all inbound passengers, including those going on to Northern Ireland, to provide place of residence/address on the form

Concluding arrangements with Northern Ireland regarding data sharing and follow-up with passengers who travel via Ireland to Northern Ireland

Continued discussions with the Northern Ireland Executive and British government on opportunities for increased alignment or common outcomes on travel issues more generally.

The government said it would work to reopen schools as soon as possible: “The minister for education will continue to work with stakeholders to agree a plan for a phased return to in-school provision, commencing with children with special educational needs.”