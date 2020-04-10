Lockdown Restrictions Extended To May 5

10 Apr 2020 | 06.04 pm

The government has extended the lockdown restrictions that are decimating the Irish economy until Tuesday May 5.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar didn’t give a reason for the extension of restrictions for another three weeks, beyond noting: “Today the expert recommendation is to extend them for a further three weeks. The government has accepted this recommendation.”

The only rationale offered by the Department of Health was this brief statement from chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan: “We are at a very delicate and critical point in our response to this disease. While measures to date have succeeded in reducing the spread, COVID-19 remains a risk to the people of Ireland. We don’t make these recommendations likely, but they are necessary at this time.”

The Department of Health says that an estimated 7,070 Covid-19 cases are notified in Ireland as of Wednesday 8 April 2020. The first confirmed case was on Saturday February 29.

As of April 8 the cumulative number of people hospitalised was 1,630, with 233 people of that cohort admitted to intensive care. The number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 stood at 283 on April 8.

Underpinning the drastic curbs on personal and economic freedom, not to mention wrecking the private sector economy (pay and pensions for medical experts and politicians are not affected), is the Irish health system’s apparent inability to cope with providing intensive care to large numbers of people at the same time.

However in its official statements the Department of Health gives no indication of the capacity issues currently faced by hospitals in dealing with C-19 patients.

It is estimated that Ireland has c.255 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds around the country. The table below is extracted from Department of Health C-19 hospital data which has been issued since March 17.

C-19 Cases Cumulative Daily Growth Daily Hospital Admissions Daily ICU Admissions Cumulative Deaths 8th April 7,070 9.8% 110 3 283 7th April 6,440 7.7% 49 6 257 6th April 5,980 7.0% 127 30 223 5th April 5,590 13.8% 80 25 204 4th April 4,920 10.8% 62 4 167 3rd April 4,440 10.7% 85 7 151 2nd April 4,010 9.8% 79 10 131 1st April 3,660 11.4% 107 14 113 31st March 3,280 9.8% 98 8 91 30th March 2,990 11.7% 131 13 84 29th March 2,680 8.2% 58 13 64 28th March 2,480 11.7% 81 7 44 27th March 2,220 16.4% 75 10 43 26th March 1,900 16.2% 70 8 33 25th March 1,640 18.5% 79 12 9 24th March 1,360 20.7% 35 8 7 23rd March 1,150 18.7% 28 3 7 22nd March 970 15.4% 38 11 6 21st March 840 17.4% 28 8 6 20th March 710 21.9% 38 4 4 19th March 580 33.3% 33 1 3 18th March 440 25.1% 32 5 3 17th March 350 29.2% 24 1 2 16th March 270 32.0% 15th March 170 31.0% 14th March 130 43.3% 13th March 90 28.6% 12th March 76 62.8% 11th March 43 26.5% 10th March 34 41.7% 9th March 24 14.3% 8th March 21 16.7% 7th March 18 38.5% 6th March 13

Serious though Covid-19 is, in a normal year in Ireland an average of 93 people per week die from respiratory diseases.

According to the Central Statistics Office, 1,205 deaths in the January to March 2019 period were attributed to diseases of the respiratory system. Of that total, 32 deaths were attributed to influenza and 323 deaths were attributed to pneumonia, which can be a flu complication.

In Q1 2019, the CSO also counted 566 deaths attributed to chronic lower respiratory disease, and 284 deaths attributed to other diseases of the respiratory system.

Of those deaths caused by respiratory diseases, 34% were people aged 75-84, and 43% were people aged over 85.

The current estimated mortality rate for Covid-19 is 20-30 per 1,000 people. It follows that 15,000 confirmed C-19 cases in Ireland could lead to c.450 deaths. This would represent an 11% increase on the number of deaths from respiratory diseases expected in Ireland in a normal year.

That spike in mortalities would not justify shutting down the private sector economy and inflicting financial stress on hundreds of thousands of individuals and households. Perspective on ‘excess deaths’ is explained by Thomas Moore in the video below:

On March 26, when the death toll attributed to Covid-19 was 18 people, the Department of Health published the first data on the median age of the deceased. For the 10 deaths announced on March 26, the median age was 79 years.

On April 1, when the death toll was 84 people, for the first time the Department released data on the median age of all the fatalities since the first Covid-19 death on March 11. The median age figure announced was 82. On April 3, when the deaths attributed to Covid-19 stood at 120, the median age calculation on all the fatalities to date was also 82 years.

In more recent Department bulletins, median age data has only been released in relation to the deaths announced that day, as follows:

• April 4: 17 deaths, median age 77

• April 5: 21 deaths, median age 81

• April 6: 16 deaths, median age 78

• April 7: 36 deaths, median age 81

• April 8: 25 deaths, median age 80

• April 9: 28 deaths, median age 81

In a data set, the median is the middle figure when the data is arranged in order from least to greatest. So the median for the six median age figures above is 79. Where the median age is 79, half the deaths will be aged under 79 years and half aged over 79 years.

Reflecting the elderly age bias of Covid-19 victims, the Department of Health says 30% of C-19 deaths to date have occurred in care homes, and that 84% of victims had underlying health conditions.

On April 10 the Department announced that the median age of all C-19 deaths is 82. For the first time the Department revealed that the mean or average age of fatalities is 70 years.

Data from the Department of Health in December 2019 indicated that average life expectancy in Ireland is 84 years for women and 80.4 years for men.

