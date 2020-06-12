Locator Form Doesn’t Require Quarantine

12 Jun 2020 | 02.32 pm

Ryanair has reiterated its call for government and NPHET to abandon Ireland’s “useless form filling” quarantine.

The airline claims that the locator form has no scientific or medical efficacy and is deterring EU visitors coming to Ireland in July and August at a time when most other EU countries are removing restrictions and welcoming tourists.

The locator form requires everyone arriving at Ireland’s airports and ports to state their place of residence for the next 14 days. However, there is no requirement on anyone to self-isolate in that residence.

People are free to go where they please, within county boundaries or to a 20km limit, so long as their residence remains the same. If the residence changes e.g. a tourist moves to another hotel, then authorities have to be informed.

Ryanair wants health minister Simon Harris and NPHET to implement the scientific protocols published by ECDC and EASA on May 20, which allows for the safe return of air travel using mandatory face masks and rigorous hand hygiene.

A company spokesman stated: “Nowhere in this scientific guidance is there any recommendation for filling in useless forms at airports, where the contact details may be inaccurate, and where in most cases, there is no follow up from NPHET or the HSE’s contact tracers.

“Thousands of Irish families are booking holidays in Portugal, Spain and Italy during July and Aug. However, Ireland’s hotels, tour operators, visitor attractions and restaurants are being unnecessarily damaged by this useless and ineffective visitor “quarantine”, which will deter European visitors during the peak summer months.

“Having managed the Covid-19 lockdown well, it is deeply regrettable that NPHET continues to mismanage the return to normality by being too cautious, and not following the well-established scientific advice being implemented by the rest of Europe. Minister Harris should now scrap Ireland’s useless and ineffective visitor quarantine before the end of June.”

The airline said that routes to Poland from Ireland and the UK will resume on June 21. Discounted fares from €30 can be booked up to midnight on Sunday June 14.