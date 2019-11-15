Local Retailers Muscle In On Black Friday

15 Nov 2019 | 10.53 am

If you thought that Green Friday was something to do with cutting carbon emissions, think again — it’s a shop local campaign aimed at persuading consumers to buy Irish on Black Friday, November 29.

Irish retailers and trade organisations have united to create a counterweight to the surge of orders placed outside the country on Black Friday and Cyber Monday each year.

Beyond that, the Green Friday Shop Local campaign aims to use the Black Friday date to affect shopping trends in the run-up to Christmas, when Irish shoppers are expected to shell out around €4.65 billion.

The initiative is led by Marian O’Gorman, chief executive of the Kilkenny retail group, and supported by trade associations including the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland, Retail Excellence, Chambers Ireland, and by the Small Firms Association, as well as Irish brands and retail businesses countrywide.

O’Gorman said: “With Brexit uncertainty and trade tariffs lingering, now more than ever we need to reawaken people to the significance of buying Irish and shopping local.

“Irish brands and designers are second to none, with many that are leaders on a world stage. Consumers need to appreciate the fundamental fact that by keeping money in circulation in our own communities, we are protecting jobs and public services.”

SFA director Sven Spollen-Behrens added: “If each adult spent just €20 extra in small local businesses this Christmas, this would amount to an injection of c.€70m for small firms and would have a positive impact on local jobs and the vibrancy of town and village centres”.

Green Friday advocates are also encouraging Cyber Monday shoppers to similarly find their online bargains on the sites of Irish companies and retailers with an Irish presence.

A survey by the Kilkenny group found that one-third of shoppers avail of Black Friday discounts to buy Christmas gifts.

