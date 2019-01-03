Local Enterprise Office Galway Helps Skylark Soar

03 Jan 2019 | 09.11 am

Sponsored Content

Skylark Electric Attic Stairs Local Enterprise Office Galway Sandra O’Connell Galway companytook steps to counteract Brexit’s impact by contacting. Now, founder Peter Morrow is reaching new business heights, writes

The impact of the Brexit vote was instantaneous for Peter Morrow of Skylark Electric Attic Stairs in Galway. Up until July 2016, 95% of his sales came from the UK.

“For the two months after the referendum we had zero UK sales. It was horrendous,” says Morrow.

LEO Help

He called his Local Enterprise Office in Galway for help, just as he has done since he first came up with the idea to design and manufacture fully automated electronic attic stairs, in 2011.

Local Enterprise Office Galway helped, providing a Business Priming Grant and a Start Your Own Business course. The latter was something he was reluctant to do. Now he’s very glad he did.

“I use the skills I learned on that course every day,” he adds. A subsequent Business Expansion Grant also enabled Morrow to move into his current, larger premises.

Morrow identified the UK as his target from the outset, in part because of the sluggish home market. The company’s first sales came via UK trade shows, supported by Local Enterprise Office assistance for flights and accommodation.

Sales grew rapidly through to the first half of 2016. “It was a terrific time to be selling into the UK and on top of that, every £1 sterling was worth €1.37 to me,” Morrow recalls.

Brexit changed everything, including the currency differential. Sterling’s subsequent decline was allied to a fall-off in sales volumes. “It almost put us out of business,” he says.

There was a glimmer of hope. In 2015, he had availed of a Feasibility Study Grant to assess the US market and on foot of that had applied for a US patent. In August of 2016 it came through.

Murrow seized the opportunity and secured an order to send a shipping container of product to a US stair specialist. That one order had the capacity to save the business, but did he have the capacity to deliver the order? He feared not. It was at that point that he called Local Enterprise Office Galway again.

Lean for Micro

To help him build capacity for that large US order, it encouraged him to participate in its Lean for Micro programme, designed to help businesses achieve productivity savings.

“At the time I said ‘no, I don’t have the time’. Now I tell other business owners they don’t have the time not to,” says Morrow.

“On the first day that the Lean consultant came to assess my factory, a suggestion she made about a component that took me 32 minutes to make, cut the time to 15 minutes. What it has done for the business has been incredible. It’s one of the best things I ever did for the business.”

Breda Fox, Head of Enterprise at Local Enterprise Office Galway, agrees: “The Lean for Micro programme is just one of the ways we bring big company thinking to small businesses.

“It transformed Peter’s business, enabling him to double productivity without any investment. When that first US opportunity arose, he thought he was too limited in production capacity to fulfil it. He wasn’t.”

Boosting productivity leads to greater competitiveness, putting companies like Peter’s in a better position to cope with challenges such as Brexit. At the same time, Brexit has encouraged many small businesses like his to look further afield, developing new markets.

Skylark launched in the US in January 2017, supported by funding to develop and localise its website. Today, 25% of its sales come from the US.

The UK market, which has since rebounded, now accounts for 50% of Morrow’s market – with geographic diversification mitigating risk. A further 25% of sales come from the home market and the company has also begun selling into Australia.

Expert Mentors

At every stage in its development, Peter availed of his Local Enterprise Office’s panel of expert mentors. When he entered the US market, for example, he was paired with a mentor who had dealt in the same sector there.

“It doesn’t have to be a formal mentor. We can put clients in touch with other businesses that have gone through the same things too,” says Breda Fox. Before Peter could sell into Australia for example, he had to ensure the product was heat-treated.

“Few problems are unique, they are just new to the person going through them. We can help clients find practical solutions to the problems they face.

“From pre-start, to start to grow phase, the problems a business faces are very different, so we align our supports to their developing needs,” adds Fox.

If you’d like to grow your small business, talk to your Local Enterprise Office. Together, we can make it happen. Localenterprise.ie/makingithappen

Photo: Peter Morrow of Skylark and Breda Fox of LEO Galway (Pic: Simon Burch)