Lloyds Pharmacy Makes Deal With Staff ‘Council’

24 Aug 2018 | 04.45 pm

With 270 workers at the British-owned Lloyds Pharmacy chain set to strike tomorrow, the company says it has agreed new terms with a ‘representative council’ representing 690 employees.

The deal involves pay increases ranging from 1.5% up to 11%, which means the lowest hourly rate will be €10.60, an increase of 60 cent per hour. The company says the deal will result in average pay of €11.63 per hour for full-time store staff, €17.16 for store managers and €32 for pharmacists.

The store manager rate would be the equivalent of €31,000 a year, well below the average industrial wage.

The deal also includes improved paid sick leave of four days annually, additional paid annual leave for long-serving staff, and a system of banded hours to bring greater certainty in respect of how many hours an employee works each week.

The company said it wants trade union Mandate, which represents the striking workers, to call off tomorrow’s strike and suspend future strike action.

However, Mandate says the company has rejected all requests from the union for talks to settle the dispute.

General secretary John Douglas commented: “It is regrettable that Lloyds management have totally ignored the genuine offers to meet over the last eight weeks. Lloyds’ continued refusal to engage in any effort to resolve this dispute is causing unnecessary inconvenience, distress and hardship to your customers and patients, something which we have sought to avoid from the outset.

“Unfortunately, given the company’s attitude we are left with no option but to escalate the dispute and no doubt this will cause even greater stress and anxiety to customers and patients.”

The union also says that the representative council which agreed the new terms with Lloyds is not an independent body, but was initiated by the company and is funded by it.

The pharmacy chain workers represented by Mandate plan seven further days of industrial action through September, October and November.

‘Reckless Action’

Lloyds director of marketing Pat Watt said: “Our staff are pleased to have agreed the improved pay, conditions and support measures through successive company-wide ballots. Further strike action is reckless and threatens the secure platforms we have established for the business. Disrupting the business further is counterproductive and will not yield any improvements in what has been negotiated by staff and management over many months.”

The company has consistently refused to negotiate with the union, despite a Labour Court recommendation that it do so. Mandate is seeking a pay increase, with adequate incremental pay scales, a ‘sufficient’ sick pay scheme, security of hours and the elimination of zero hour contracts, and improvements in annual leave entitlements and public holiday premiums.

Its members have rejected the company pay and conditions proposals by a majority of 96%. Mandate disputes the result of the representative council ballot because senior management and head office staff voted on the terms and conditions for pharmacy shop staff, and because it was not a secret ballot — staff had to input their name and staff number in order to participate.