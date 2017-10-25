LK Shields Opens Office In Galway

25 Oct 2017 | 02.57 pm

Commercial law firm LK Shields has expanded out of Dublin with a new Galway office. The office has five solicitors, with plans to expand to 15 over the next eighteen months.

The firm hopes to grow the provision of its services to the west’s large number of multinational and indigenous companies.

Chairman Michael Kavanagh, who hails from Galway, along with managing partner Emmet Scully and partner Andrew Power (an NUIG Graduate) are spearheading the expansion.

According to Kavanagh: “We see Galway and the western regions as an area of significant vitality and opportunity. I firmly believe that this will help us more efficiently deliver market leading legal services nationwide.”

To mark the occasion and honour NUIG graduate and former managing partner Hugh Garvey, who died in 2016, LK Shields has announced an award in partnership with NUI Galway for the top student in Intellectual Property law.

Photo (l-r): Andrew Power, Aoife Bradley, Emmet Scully, Michael Kavanagh and Jeanne Kelly