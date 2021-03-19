Live Performance Support Scheme Opens For Applications

19 Mar 2021 | 12.25 pm

The live arts and entertainment sector has been allocated €25m of state aid through a Live Performance Support Scheme, which is now open for applications.

The key aims of the scheme are to support live performances that will occur on or before 30 September 2021, to support the creation of employment and well-being opportunities in the culture and creative industries, and to support the creation of high quality artistic output.

At the moment, live performances are illegal if they are open to the paying public.

The scheme is aimed at commercial venues, producers and promoters in the live entertainment sector, and grants will start from €10,000. Guidance, terms and conditions and the application process are all here.

Arts minister Catherine Martin (pictured) said: “This scheme, part of the recently announced €50m suite of measures to support the live entertainment sector, will provide vital support and opportunities for continued activity in the sector, and much needed entertainment that we all have enjoyed so much recently.

“This will further help venues, promoters and producers to plan events. The benefits will be shared widely, assisting promoters and venues to employ artists, musicians, performers, technicians and other support staff in live performances.”

The Event Industry Association of Ireland is hosting a webinar on the scheme on March 23 at 12pm. Representatives from the Martin’s department will provide information in relation to the application form and answer questions submitted in advance.

Webinar registration details are here – https://eiai.ie/lpss/

Pic: RollingNews.ie