13 Oct 2017 | 12.35 pm

Provisional liquidators have been appointed to Charleville Credit Union today, following an application made by the Central Bank to the High Court. David O’ Connor and Jim Hamilton of BDO were appointed as joint provisional liquidators.

The Central Bank made the application to liquidate Charleville Credit Union after forming the view that it is in breach of several regulatory directions and is in a distressed financial position. The Bank added that had it not taken the action, the Cork-based credit union branch was in danger of “a disorderly failure”.

In presenting its assessment to the court, the Central Bank said that all feasible options available to the credit union to raise and maintain its reserves at the levels required by law have been exhausted. The Registry of Credit Unions had been engaging with Charleville Credit Union over a number of years, seeking remediation of the weaknesses in its financial position.

According to the Bank, the inability of the credit union to address its reserve position, despite previous receipt of external funding and opportunities to address its failings, necessitated its winding up.

The application to the High Court was made ex parte, so Charleville Credit Union was not represented and did not have an opportunity to make its case to the Court.

It was pointed out by the Central Bank that The Deposit Guarantee Scheme will protect eligible deposits up to €100,000 per depositor in Charleville Credit Union. Members do not have to contact the credit union or the Central Bank, as compensation payments will automatically issue by cheque to verified depositors within 20 days.