Liquidator Appointed To Ferfics Ltd

12 Oct 2017 | 10.07 am

Ferfics Ltd in Cork has entered voluntary liquidation after calling in Midleton accountant Gerry Murphy as liquidator on October 9.

The company, established in 2008, was involved in developing RF semiconductor components in tiny form factors for wireless connectivity.

In November 2010, the company raised €1.7m from the Diageo fund, managed by NCB Ventures, and the AIB Seed Capital Fund. Enterprise Ireland made a payment of €150,000 in 2011 and invested another €200,000 in 2013.

Accounts for 2015 signed off on 21 March 2017 disclosed accumulated losses of €3,541,000, with the company booking a net loss of €538,000 in 2015. The end December 2015 balance sheet showed equity invested of €3,927,000.

According to annual accounts filing, subsequent to December 2015 the company raised further investment of €900,000. This was raised from existing shareholders and a new institutional investor.

Through 2015, Ferfics employed six people, including directors Eugene Heaney and Derek Crawley. The salary overhead amounted to €408,000.