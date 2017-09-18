LinkedIn Shows Off New Dublin Palazzo

18 Sep 2017 | 11.31 am

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has officially opened LinkedIn’s new 17,650 metre Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) HQ at Wilton Place in Dublin 2.

The new building is the first that LinkedIn has built outside the USA, and is the result of an €85m investment.

Leo Varadkar commented: “When LinkedIn first came to Ireland in 2010 we were in the middle of one of our darkest periods economically. Over the last seven years, the LinkedIn workforce here in Dublin has grown from just three staff members to 1,200. LinkedIn is now one of Ireland’s leading technology employers, with employees from 55 nations which reflects the diversity that Dublin has to offer.”

Linkedin’s Dublin operation serves the entire EMEA region supporting customers and members across two continents. The workforce includes people in functions including sales, marketing, customer service, finance, analytics and engineering. LinkedIn is continuing to hire in Dublin, with more than 70 jobs currently advertised.

On December 8, 2016, Microsoft took control of LinkedIn after shelling out $27 billion to buy the company. In the period from that date to end June 2017, LinkedIn revenue was $2,268m and the operating loss was $948m.

The five-storey building has been designed to create opportunities for LinkedIn staff and visitors to socialise, collaborate and exchange ideas. Facilities include a music studio (pictured below), a high-end gym and fitness studio, a restaurant, coffee bar, an expansive roof terrace, and a games room.

The airy building makes abundant use of natural light and has a wood and stone design. Sharon McCooey, head of LinkedIn Ireland, explained that the building used the concept of a village in its design, with spaces (and coffee docks) for people to meet around the flights of stairs that frame the central area. Small computer-bearing cubicles, named after bands, sports people and other luminaries, are found around each of the five floors.

At the height of the construction, which was completed in two years, the project saw 360 workers on site every day. The companies involved in the construction project were AECOM, RKD Architects, LEED Consulting, Walls Construction and Seek Design.

The building lobby (pictured) features a hand-woven tapestry representing the countries in the EMEA region. The tapestry was woven by Irish artist Áine Dunne by hand and took three months to complete.

Certified to LEED Gold standard, the building includes environmentally friendly design features such as a rainwater harvesting system, 250 bicycle parking spaces, and weather station controlled automatic blinds.

Dublin residents will have their own chance to see inside LinkedIn’s EMEA HQ as part of Open House Dublin on Saturday 14th October. To register go to https://openhousedublin.com/index.php/tour/linkedin-emea-headquarters