LinkedIn Lists The In-Demand Skills

10 Jan 2020 | 08.56 am

A LinkedIn survey of 20 million jobs and 660 million users on its network has revealed the the top 15 most in-demand soft and hard skills worth learning in 2020, the skills that companies need most.

Soft skills are the interpersonal skills that make or break our ability to get things done in our jobs and rise to new opportunities. Topping the list are creativity, persuasion, collaboration, adaptability and emotional intelligence, skills that demonstrate how a person works with others and brings new ideas to the table.

LinkedIn’s view is that employers are increasingly gravitating towards talent with strong interpersonal and people-oriented skills, as task-oriented skills such as time management prominent on last year’s list are absent this year, despite their continuing importance.

LinkedIn has created a series of online workshops in both hard and soft skills, available on its network until January 31. The creativity workshop, for example, is titled ‘Banish Your Inner Critic to Unleash Creativity’, and is given by Denise Jacobs.

The ability to persuade others and explain the ‘why’ of a situation is in the number two slot, with the skill of collaboration at number three, adaptability to change at four, and emotional intelligence at number five.

Marketing director Namrata Murlidhar said: “Learning new skills that are relevant and applicable helps people feel more confident and motivated at work. Confidence also helps people be great at their job today, and it can open doors to new opportunities tomorrow.

“By sharing insights about the most valuable skills in the workplace, and offering free courses so people have access to them, we hope to help professionals achieve their goals with greater speed, focus and intention.”

The list of hard skills identified is topped by blockchain. Data-driven decision making skills like analytical reasoning (3), up one spot from last year, and business analysis (6), up ten spots from last year, are essential in today’s workforce, says LinkedIn.

Cloud computing made it to number two, AI number four, and UX Design to five. Business analysis, affiliate marketing, sales, scientific computing, and video production made up the rest of the top ten hard skills, and all feature in the online workshops that run until January 31.

The workshops are available only to LinkedIn users with corporation accounts here.