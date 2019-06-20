LinkedIn Adding 800 New Jobs In Dublin

20 Jun 2019 | 10.17 am

Professional social network LinkedIn has announced plans to recruit 800 additional staff at its EMEA headquarters in Dublin by summer 2020.

The employment growth will increase total staffing in Wilton Place to c. 2,000 people.

LinkedIn recently signed a lease with IPUT plc for a new 150,000 sq ft development at One Wilton Park, which is due for completion in late 2020 to facilitate its future potential growth requirements. LinkedIn will also continue to occupy its recently constructed building at Wilton Place.

Recruitment of the new positions has already commenced. The company says it has grown its headcount from 1,200 to 1,500 people since its last expansion announcement. There are over 100 roles open today in areas such as sales, marketing, customer service, finance and analytics.

LinkedIn’s ‘ReturnIn’ programme provides customised support for people returning to employment after taking time out to look after children or act as a carer.

Sharon McCooey (pictured), Head of LinkedIn Ireland, said: “Our growth in Ireland continues at a phenomenal pace, both as an employer, but also as a platform that two million Irish professionals have come to rely on to develop their careers and find their next job.

“Our Irish office has become our second largest office in the world, after our global HQ, and our Irish members are some of the most active and engaged on our platform. We’re hugely grateful to the government and IDA Ireland.”

Pic: Naoise Culhane