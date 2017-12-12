12 Dec 2017 | 09.03 am

Peer-to-peer lender Linked Finance has launched a new type of account that allows holders of self-administered pensions to make P2P lending to Irish SMEs part of their pension investment portfolio.

According to the company, the accounts were developed in conjunction with pension trustee companies, so that they meet the typical requirements associated with the most common self-managed pension products on the Irish market.

Linked Finance claims that potential net returns from the lending could be between 7% and 8.5%. Other features of the accounts include 24/7 online account access, complete control of lending activity and monthly repayments of principal and interest.

The idea is that people with self-administered pensions can lend on Linked Finance in the hope of better returns than parking savings in unit linked investments. These pension types are:

• Approved Retirement Fund (ARF)

• Self-Invested Pension Plan (SIPP)

• Small Self-Administered Pension Scheme (SSAS)

• Personal Retirement Bond (PRB)

• Approved Minimum Retirement Fund (AmRF)

CEO Niall Dorrian (pictured) said: “P2P lending is becoming an increasingly popular asset class and it can be a great addition to any diversified pension portfolio. These accounts are a valuable development for the platform and have real potential to boost liquidity; ultimately increasing access to fast, fair and affordable finance for Irish SMEs.”

To be able to lend on the platform, pension accounts must be administered by a participating trustee company. This list currently includes Wealth Options, Bespoke Trustees, Quest Capital and the Independent Trustee Company. Linked Finance said that it intends to expand the number of participating companies in 2018.