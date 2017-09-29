Lineup Announced For Kilkenomics 2017

29 Sep 2017 | 04.01 pm

Kilkenomics returns to Kilkenny in November with an extended lineup of economists and comics and with a new attraction, Pitchenomics @Kilkenny.

Billing itself as ‘Davos with jokes’, Kilkenomics will run from Thursday November 9th to Sunday 12th, with a mission to bridge the gap between the academics of economics and the public affected by economic decisions.

Pitchenomics @Kilkenny is a new proposition for 2017 that gives Irish startups and SMEs a chance to fast-track their business development through investments of up to €100,000 and access to a network of investors, mentors and customers. Twelve short-listed businesses will be invited to make their pitch, with applications effected at the Kilkenomics website.

Returning this year are firm favourites Yanis Varoufakis (pictured), economist and former Greek finance minister; Gillian Tett, US managing editor of the Financial Times; Martín Lousteau, former Argentine ambassador to the US and former finance minister; Mehreen Khan and Robert Shrimsley of the Financial Times; Rory Sutherland of Ogilvy Advertising; and Pippa Malmgren, former economic adviser to George W Bush.

New contributors joining the festival party are Patrick Honohan, former governor of the Central Bank of Ireland; Gideon Rachman, chief foreign affairs commentator of the Financial Times; Harald Malmgren, senior aide to four US presidents and two senators; Kate Raworth, author of Doughnut Economics; Katie Martin of the Financial Times; Marie Hicks, author of Programmed Inequality; Marla Dukharan, chief economist of Bitt Inc and Caribbean economic expert; Mihir Desai, professor of finance at Harvard Business School; Steve Moore of think tank Volteface; and Rafael Behr, political economist with the Guardian.

Topics on the bill of fare include:

Brexit One Year On : A Grave Mistake or Enlightened Opportunism? Britain’s exit from the EU is a game changer. Might the Brits have got out of the EU at the right time? Or are they deluded? And what effect will Brexit have on Ireland?

How To Really Fix The Housing Crisis : By Christmas the average price of a house in the capital will be €450,000 — ten times the average wage. How the hell did this happen, again? Who is benefiting, how will it all end this time and what solutions are available?

Big Economic Ideas For 2018 : Real Problems and Fake Problems: We’ll gaze into tea leaves, crystal balls and conjure up predictions for how the economic world of 2018 will look.

Why Is Ireland So Bloody Expensive? A pint of milk is 38% more expensive in Ireland than in Germany. Monthly internet access is 78% higher, yet our wages are about the same.

Yanis Varoufakis in Conversation with David McWilliams : With a focus on his new book, Adults in the Room: My Battle With Europe’s Deep Establishment .

The McGregor Effect: The Economics Of Winner Takes All: What happens when the winners clean up in the ‘winner takes all’ reward structure in sport, medicine, law, architecture, etc, where winners win a multiple of the runners up take home pay?

United Ireland: At What Cost? Who would pay the nearly £10 billion per annum bill and would the people, North and South, want it?

Ted Talks: The Economics of Father Ted with Liam Delaney : A jaundiced view of economics through the lens of the classic sitcom, Father Ted.

Rise of the White Collar Narcos: How Marijuana Became the Hottest New Commodity

Comedians confirmed thus far are Andrew Maxwell, Ardal O’Hanlon, Gerry Stembridge, Colm O’ Regan and Karl Spain.