Limerick City Gets New Micro Brewery

21 May 2019 | 02.16 pm

Limerick-based drinks venture Treaty City Brewery opened a new micro-brewery in the city’s medieval quarter this week, which is open to visitors.

Stephen Cunneen’s (pictured) artisan brewing business launched the new micro-brewery after securing the leases to two previously derelict buildings on Limerick’s Nicholas Street, with links to the city’s 18th century brewing industry.

The leases were awarded as part of a plan by Limerick City and County Councils to revitalise Nicholas Street while preserving the built heritage in the area.

Visitors to the new Treaty City micro-brewery will learn about craft brewing and the history of the buildings, as well as the history of brewing in Limerick. The micro-brewery will also be used as an innovation hub to develop new beer recipes for Treaty City brewery.

Limerick mayor James Collins said that the return of a craft industry to the area was “particularly apt and appropriate, and resonates very well”.

Stephen Cunneen remarked that it was an exciting and significant time for his business. “Not only are we expanding our offering and our R&D capabilities, but we are playing a key part in the rejuvenation of Nicholas Street in the heart of the medieval quarter.

“Through the sympathetic development of the micro-brewery in this historic part of our city, we’ve created a unique and authentic visitor attraction that pays homage to a craft that has been much loved throughout the centuries.”

The buildings housing the new micro-brewery were fitted out to reflect the period architecture of the surrounding buildings. “We tried to be as true to the heritage of the area as possible. I let the building speak to us,” Cunneen said.

The brewery will open six days a week and tours will run regularly throughout the day. Corporate groups, private beer tastings, food and beer pairings and special occasion events will also be catered.

Cunneen established Treaty City Brewery in 2014. Employing seven people. it sells four core beers (Hellsgate Lager, Harris Pale Ale, Thomond Red Ale and Shannon River IPA) to over 100 hotels, pubs and restaurants in the Munster region.

Filed accounts for 2017 show that operating firm Conradh Brewing Company booked a profit of €50,000 and finished the year with net worth of €38,000.